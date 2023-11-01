Needle found in child’s Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child’s Halloween candy in Mississauga.

Police say the needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the area south of Mississauga Road between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road.

Police say it is currently the only reported incident of candy tampering they are dealing with.

“Police are reminding parents and children to check through all Halloween candy before eating and to report any instances where they suspect the candy has been tampered with,” a police release states.