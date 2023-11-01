Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an “active weapons incident “in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in to assist the Six Nations Police Service with the investigation around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Sixth lines. York Regional Police’s aviation services is also assisting with the call.

In a video posted to X at 6:40 a.m., OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said responding officers were dealing with a barricaded individual who was firing shots at them.

“The incident is ongoing and the area will remain closed for everybody’s safety,” Sanchuk said in the update.

OPP have stressed they are not dealing with an active shooter and are calling the incident “isolated and contained.”

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the immediate area being told to shelter in place, while motorists who usually travel along Chiefswood Road are being asked to avoid the area.

Chiefswood Road is closed between Fifth Line and Highway 54 for the investigation.