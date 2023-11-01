breaking
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Posted November 1, 2023 8:04 am.
Last Updated November 1, 2023 8:13 am.
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m. for reports of a crash.
A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Jeep involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Lakeshore is closed in both directions west of Dixie for the investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come.