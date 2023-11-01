Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m. for reports of a crash.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Jeep involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Lakeshore is closed in both directions west of Dixie for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.