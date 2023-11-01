Police officer in Saskatchewan seriously injured: Premier Scott Moe

ESTEVAN, Sask. — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a police officer in Estevan, Sask., has been seriously injured.

Moe wished the injured officer a full recovery in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

He says the officer was hurt during an incident with a suspect in the city about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Estevan police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but say in a news release that officers were on the scene of a serious incident just before 7 a.m..

They say one person is in custody and there is no risk to the public.

The provincial Ministry of Justice says a team that examines serious incidents involving police is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press