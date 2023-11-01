Richmond Hill physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

Richmond Hill sexual assault
The accused was identified as 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill. He's been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm. Photo: York Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 1, 2023 3:20 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 3:22 pm.

York Regional Police have charged a physiotherapist in the alleged sexual assault of a client.

Authorities received information about a possible sexual assault on October 23 in Richmond Hill.

Police said a victim alleged they were sexually assaulted during an appointment at a clinic in the Yonge Street and Centre Street area.

The accused was identified as 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill. He’s been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

No other information was provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

5h ago

OPP, Toronto police report bomb threats at numerous schools
OPP, Toronto police report bomb threats at numerous schools

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

2m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

22m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

5h ago

OPP, Toronto police report bomb threats at numerous schools
OPP, Toronto police report bomb threats at numerous schools

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

2m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

22m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:29
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans

The Royal Canadian legion has launched its annual poppy campaign. This year the organization is looking to make it easier than ever to support veterans, and learn the stories of fallen soldiers.

3h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

16h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

18h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

20h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

20h ago

More Videos