Richmond Hill physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

York Regional Police have charged a physiotherapist in the alleged sexual assault of a client.

Authorities received information about a possible sexual assault on October 23 in Richmond Hill.

Police said a victim alleged they were sexually assaulted during an appointment at a clinic in the Yonge Street and Centre Street area.

The accused was identified as 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill. He’s been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

No other information was provided.