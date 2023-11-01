Richmond Hill physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
Posted November 1, 2023 3:20 pm.
Last Updated November 1, 2023 3:22 pm.
York Regional Police have charged a physiotherapist in the alleged sexual assault of a client.
Authorities received information about a possible sexual assault on October 23 in Richmond Hill.
Police said a victim alleged they were sexually assaulted during an appointment at a clinic in the Yonge Street and Centre Street area.
The accused was identified as 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill. He’s been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.
No other information was provided.