Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a man in his 20s in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been made available.

This is a developing story. More to come.