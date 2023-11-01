Serbia’s president sets Dec. 17 for snap parliamentary election as he rallies for his populist party

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 6:23 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 6:26 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday set Dec. 17 as the date for early parliamentary election, which will be the third vote in the Balkan country in nearly four years.

Local elections will also be held on the same day in several municipalities, including Belgrade, the capital.

The election date came as no surprise as the populist Serbian leader had been campaigning in favor of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party for weeks, although he has formally stepped down from its helm.

“We are living in times that are difficult for the whole world, in a time of global challenges, wars and conflicts, in a time in which it is necessary for us all to be united in the fight to preserve the vital national and state interests of the Republic of Serbia,” Vucic said after calling the election.

Vucic’s presidency is not being contested in the vote after he won re-election by a landslide in general elections in April 2022, and his nationalist party secured the largest number of seats in the 250-member parliament.

Ahead of the December vote, the traditionally fractured pro-democracy opposition parties have decided to unite after organizing several months of weekly protests against Vucic and his government under the banner “Serbia Against Violence.”

The gatherings began shortly after two mass shootings took place in less than 48 hours in May, leaving 17 dead, including eight children.

The opposition blames Vucic for creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country that formally seeks European Union membership, but has maintained close ties with its traditional ally Russia.

With almost complete control over the nation’s media, Vucic’s Nationalists are again projected to win the parliamentary vote. But the opposition hopes on winning most votes in Belgrade, a traditional opposition stronghold.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving...

37m ago

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

12h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

9h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

8h ago

Top Stories

Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving...

37m ago

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

12h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

9h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

7h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

9h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

11h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

11h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

12h ago

More Videos