Suspect arrested after stabbing in Corso Italia neighbourhood
Posted November 1, 2023 2:24 pm.
A stabbing in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood sent one man to hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was found near the scene and taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries isn’t currently clear.
A suspect was arrested nearby.
No further details were immediately available.