Telus, TerreStar complete trial of mobile-to-satellite connectivity

The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Telus Corp. says it has successfully trialed technology that relies on satellite connectivity to enable voice calls and text messages between smartphones, along with internet of things devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 4:06 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 4:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Telus Corp. says it has successfully trialled technology that allows smartphones to send and receive voice calls and text messages using satellites.

The test was conducted in partnership with Montreal-based telecom provider TerreStar Solutions Inc. and non-terrestrial network service provider Skylo.

Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle says the trial could pave the way to eliminate no-coverage zones, which would keep people in remote regions connected and ensure emergency services remain reachable during outages.

The technology could also be used to improve employee safety in industries that require remote field work and deliver real-time data on temperature and water to farmers.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says it hopes to introduce smartphones with 5G satellite capabilities to customers next year.

Earlier this year, Rogers Communications Inc. announced it was partnering with SpaceX and Lynk Global to deliver satellite-to-phone connectivity, enabling coverage for texting and eventually voice and data access in areas such as national parks and rural highways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T, TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

6h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

51m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

37m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

6h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

51m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

37m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

3h ago

4:29
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans

The Royal Canadian legion has launched its annual poppy campaign. This year the organization is looking to make it easier than ever to support veterans, and learn the stories of fallen soldiers.

5h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

17h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

20h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

21h ago

More Videos