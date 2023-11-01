Rangers win World Series, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games

The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in the franchise’s 63-year history, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

The Rangers won the best-of-seven series four games to one.

THE TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/hhHYTSrp4S — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen had a no-hitter through six innings but had his bid broken up in the seventh with a single from Rangers slugger Corey Seager.

Mitch Garver had an RBI single to drive in Seager for the first run of the game in the seventh.

With runners on first and second, Jonah Heim lined one to centre field that drove in two runs as a result of a fielding error from Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas.

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win for the Rangers, who won a postseason record 11 games on the road.

After playing one season with the Blue Jays in 2021, Semien signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with Texas in free agency. The Rangers also signed Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract that same offseason. Both veteran infielders are now World Series champions.

Texas was dominant throughout the playoffs, eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles without losing a game. The Rangers then knocked off the Houston Astros in seven games en route to the first World Series in franchise history.

The Rangers finished the regular season 90-72 and second place in the American League West division behind the Astros.