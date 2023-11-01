Thomson Reuters reports Q3 profit rises to US$367M, revenue edges higher

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of US$367 million, up from US$228 million in the same quarter last year.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 80 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of 47 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled US$1.59 billion compared with US$1.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the increase was helped by growth in recurring revenues, offset in part by net divestitures.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 82 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 58 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press