Tories brought in double the money that Liberals donors contributed in third quarter

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives continue to hold a sizable fundraising advantage over the Liberals, collecting twice as much money from donors as the governing party did in this year’s third quarter.

The Tories raised just over $7 million in donations from around 42,000 contributors between July and September, a drop from the first two quarters in 2023.

Figures from Elections Canada show the party had raised about $8.3 million from January to March and nearly $8 million between April and June.

Data show the Liberals brought in just over $3 million from over 29,500 contributors in the third quarter, a slight drop from the $3.2 million they had raised in the previous three months.

The NDP raised more money than they did in the previous quarter, bringing in over $1.5 million from more than 16,000 donors.

The Green party raised almost $344,000, while the Bloc Québécois brought in under $250,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press