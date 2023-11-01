Tories brought in double the money that Liberals donors contributed in third quarter

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives continue to hold a sizable fundraising advantage over the Liberals, collecting twice as much money from donors as the governing party did in this year’s third quarter. 

The Tories raised just over $7 million in donations from around 42,000 contributors between July and September, a drop from the first two quarters in 2023. 

Figures from Elections Canada show the party had raised about $8.3 million from January to March and nearly $8 million between April and June.   

Data show the Liberals brought in just over $3 million from over 29,500 contributors in the third quarter, a slight drop from the $3.2 million they had raised in the previous three months. 

The NDP raised more money than they did in the previous quarter, bringing in over $1.5 million from more than 16,000 donors. 

The Green party raised almost $344,000, while the Bloc Québécois brought in under $250,000. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

3h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

58m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

16m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

6h ago

