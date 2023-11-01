Raptors snap 3-game losing streak, starters dominate in win vs. Bucks

Scottie Barnes Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates a basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 1, 2023 9:41 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 9:49 pm.

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points as Toronto Raptors starters dominated in a 130-111 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Dennis Schroder and Siakam all scored in double figures as Toronto (2-3) put together its best offensive performance of the early season.

Barnes was particularly effective with a double-double, scoring 21 points and adding 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. The third-year forward also hit four of his six attempts from three with his fellow starters lighting it up from beyond the arc.

Siakam added five three-pointers of his own with the Raptors finishing the game 12-19 from deep (63 per cent). Schroder had a double-double, his third in five games, with 24 points and 11 assists.

Poeltl added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Anunoby chipped in 16 points, finishing a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.

In all, Raptors starters combined to shoot 40-for-59 from the field (68 per cent). Impressively, the Raptors out-rebounded the Bucks 50 to 29 on Wednesday night.

The Raptors were missing forward Precious Achiuwa for a second consecutive game with a left groin strain.

For Milwaukee (2-2), star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and four rebounds, while fellow star Damian Lillard added 15 points. Guard Malik Beasley had a team-high 20 points, going 6-for-9 from three.

The Raptors faced off against long-time assistant Adrian Griffin, who departed the organization this summer to become the Bucks’ head coach. Griffin was presented with a tribute video during a timeout early in the first quarter, receiving applause from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

Toronto welcomed back former head coach Nick Nurse last weekend in a 114-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors will quickly travel to Philadelphia for a rematch with Nurse and the 76ers on Thursday.

