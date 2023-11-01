Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.

Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday, October 30, for reports of a stabbing.

It’s alleged the victim was in a beauty salon when the suspect entered and robbed the victim of her purse.

Police said the victim followed the suspect to the Church Street and McGill Street area, where the man produced an edged weapon and stabbed the woman.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect then fled with the victim’s purse westbound towards Yonge Street, and investigators believe he then entered the Eaton Centre.

He was not known to the victim.

Toronto police have released suspect images of a man wanted in the alleged robbery and stabbing of a woman in the city’s downtown core. Photo: Toronto police.

He is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, short brown hair and a short brown moustache with a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a navy winter coat, grey pants, white basketball shoes with grey, red toque, and carrying a large duffel bag.

Police said the suspect changed clothing multiple times, and it is believed he was last seen wearing a grey H&M hoodie and a black toque.