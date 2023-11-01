White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on protecting retirement security against what are commonly referred to as "junk fees" in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 2:10 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 2:13 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to announce that it will develop a national strategy to combat Islamophobia, according to people briefed on the matter, as it faces skepticism from many in the Muslim American community for its staunch support of Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza.

The White House announcement had originally been expected to come week when Biden held a meeting with Muslim leaders, but was delayed, three people said. Two of them said the delay was due in part to concerns from the Muslim American community that the administration lacked credibility on the issue given its robust support for Israel’s military, whose strikes against Hamas militants have also killed thousands of civilians in Gaza. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the White House plans.

The launch of the anti-Islamophobia strategy has been anticipated for months, after the administration in May released a national strategy to combat antisemitism that also made passing reference to countering hatred against Muslims. The formal strategy is expected to take many months to formalize, following a similar process as the plan to counter antisemitism involving various government agencies.

Incidences of anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate have skyrocketed in the U.S. and abroad since the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel that killed over 1,400 and saw hundreds taken hostage, and Israel’s response in Gaza, where it has pledged to use force to “destroy” Hamas. One of the most prominent attacks was the killing of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of his mother in an attack prosecutors allege was driven by Islamophobia.

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are,” Biden said in the aftermath of the attack.

There had been widespread agreement among the Muslim American community on the need for a national strategy to counter Islamophobia, according to a fourth person familiar with the matter, who added that the Israel-Hamas war has made the timing of the White House announcement more complicated. The person, who was also not authorized to speak publicly, said the Biden administration wants to keep the two issues separate, while some prominent Muslim American groups see them as interrelated.

Biden administration officials, during a meeting with a small group of faith leaders last week, indicated that things were “in the works” for an anti-Islamophobia strategy, said Rami Nashashibi, the founder of the Inner City Muslim Action Network in Chicago and a participant in the meeting. The officials indicated that they would be meeting with additional stakeholders from the community in coming days and weeks.

Nashashibi said he believed such an effort would be “dead on arrival” with the Muslim community until the president and administration officials forcefully condemn members of the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who have openly called for the eradication of Palestinians from Gaza and until the administration more aggressively calls out hate crimes targeting Muslims and Arab Americans.

He and other leaders also want the president to apologize, or at least publicly clarify, his recent comments in which he said he had “no confidence” in the Palestinian death count from Israel’s retaliatory strikes, because the data comes from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The United Nations and other international institutions and experts, as well as Palestinian authorities in the West Bank — rivals of Hamas — say the Gaza ministry has long made a good-faith effort to account for the dead under the most difficult conditions. In previous wars, the ministry’s counts have held up to U.N. scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel’s tallies.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday the Biden administration is “not taking the Ministry of Health at face value” but acknowledged that have been “many thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza” in the conflict.

Nashashibi also said that the White House strategy could land flat at a moment when many in the community feel that advocacy for Palestinian self-determination is being unfairly lumped in with those espousing antisemitism and backing of extremists.

“That conflating is in great part contributing to an atmosphere where we could see even more deadly results and more targeting,” he said. Nashashibi added, “The White House does not have the credibility to roll out an Islamophobia strategy at this moment without publicly addressing the points we explicitly raised with the president during our meeting.”

Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

8h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

5h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

4h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

7h ago

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

8h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

5h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

4h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

3h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

5h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

7h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

7h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

8h ago

More Videos