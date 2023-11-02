A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing a tire outside a bar

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 9:17 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 9:26 pm.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing the tire of a truck parked outside a local bar.

Niagara County Legislator William Collins Sr., a Republican, is charged in a warrant issued Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

Collins did not respond Thursday to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Collins is accused of slashing a tire on a pickup truck outside of Attitudes, a bar in Lockport, last Thursday.

Police told the Niagara Gazette they have surveillance video showing Collins committing the crime. They said arrangements have been made for Collins to surrender next week.

The owner of the damaged pickup truck told police he saw Collins inside the bar but does not know why he would have slashed his tire.

Collins represents Lockport in the legislature’s 12th District and is up for reelection next week.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

1h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

14m ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

1h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

1h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

14m ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

1h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

4h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

5h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

10h ago

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

More Videos