Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Posted November 2, 2023 8:21 pm.
Last Updated November 2, 2023 8:22 pm.
Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station.
Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, for an alleged assault between Milliken and Agincourt stations.
It’s alleged the male suspect randomly struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object. Police said the suspect exited the train at Agincourt Station and proceeded southbound towards Sheppard Avenue.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Paul Thomas of no fixed address. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
Investigators are urging members of the public not to approach Thomas and, if seen, to call 9-1-1.