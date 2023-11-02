Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, for an alleged assault between Milliken and Agincourt stations.

It’s alleged the male suspect randomly struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object. Police said the suspect exited the train at Agincourt Station and proceeded southbound towards Sheppard Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Paul Thomas of no fixed address. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Investigators are urging members of the public not to approach Thomas and, if seen, to call 9-1-1.