Alberta doctors ‘trepidatious’ about changes to already fragile health-care system

Medical tools picture in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 4:53 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 4:56 pm.

The new president of the Alberta Medical Association says doctors are “trepidatious” about expected changes to the province’s health-care delivery system.

Dr. Paul Parks has been touring the province to hear from physicians in hospitals and clinics about their concerns.

He says two of the main issues he’s hearing about are the ongoing crisis in family medicine and the strain on hospitals due to service levels and staffing challenges.

Parks has also heard concerns about the Alberta government’s promise to revamp the structure of Alberta Health Services, which delivers health care in the province.

He says doctors hope to be consulted before any major changes are made, because it could have massive implications for an already fragile health-care system.

Premier Danielle Smith has said the first steps toward revamping Alberta Health Services are coming this fall — a plan the Opposition NDP has said is a recipe for more chaos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

