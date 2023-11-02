American Ballet Theater returns to China after a decade as US-China ties show signs of improving

American Ballet Theater's dancers rehearse for the opening night at the Shanghai Grand Theater in Shanghai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The American national ballet company is returning to China for the first time in a decade for shows in Shanghai and Beijing in the latest sign strained relations between the United States and China are beginning to thaw. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Simina Mistreanu And Han Guan Ng, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 10:59 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 11:12 am.

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — America’s national ballet company returned to China on Thursday for the first time in a decade in the latest sign that the strained U.S.-China relations are beginning to improve.

The American Ballet Theater’s 85 dancers prepared for opening night at the Shanghai Grand Theater, where they were to perform “Classic Old and New,” a ballet encompassing contemporary moves as well as classical choreography, according to Susan Jaffe, the group’s artistic director.

The tour marks a revival of cultural exchanges between China and the United States. The Asian nation will also host a series of performances starting next week of the Philadelphia Orchestra members, marking the 50th anniversary of the orchestra’s historic visit to China in 1973.

After four nights of performing in Shanghai, the ballet company will move to Beijing, where it will stage its highly acclaimed version of “Giselle,” a classical romantic ballet, at the National Center for the Performing Arts from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.

“It’s a very special year for me,” said Jaffe, who took over as the company’s artistic director less than a year ago and last performed in China in 2000 as a principal dancer.

“Ballet is a universal language,” she added. “We share emotion and beauty and form and musicality and love through our art form, and for Americans to be able to share this love and this universal language with the Chinese people at this moment in time of cultural exchange I think is a very healing experience for everyone — for us, and we also hope for the Chinese people.”

The shows were initially scheduled for 2021 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of the Shanghai Grand Theatre, said it had been looking forward to resuming its relationship with ABT as soon as possible following the pandemic restrictions.

A 43-year-old Shanghai resident, Zhu Xiaoyi, who took ballet classes during her schoolyears, prepared to watch the inaugural performance of “Classic Old and New” on Thursday. She said cultural exchanges between the U.S. and China “are very necessary” at this time.

“I hope that through cultural exchange … communications and exchanges in other fields can increase,” she said.

Washington and Beijing have made overtures to each other in recent weeks as they prepare for a meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was warmly received in Beijing, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Washington. Wang said, however, that the path to a Biden-Xi meeting would not be “smooth sailing.”

China-U.S. relations have soured over issues ranging from security, trade and human rights to international conflicts such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite their differences, both countries want more people-to-people exchanges, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Monday during an event celebrating American World War II veterans who helped China battle Japan.

“We’re at a difficult moment in the U.S.-China relationship,” Burns said. “We are in many ways rivals, strategically. … But the two peoples of the countries have always been together.”

The ABT last performed in China in March 2013 in Beijing. Founded in 1939, ABT was the first American dance company to perform in the former Soviet Union, in 1960, as part of then-President Dwight Eisenhower’s cultural diplomacy initiative.

___

Mistreanu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Video producer Caroline Chen in Shanghai contributed to this report.

Simina Mistreanu And Han Guan Ng, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

breaking

29m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

1h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

3h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

4h ago

Top Stories

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

breaking

29m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

1h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

3h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

16h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

16h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

16h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

16h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

21h ago

More Videos