At-risk Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can now get details on partner’s history

Malin Enstrom, executive director of the Iris Kirby House women's shelter, in St. John's, is shown on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 11:56 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 12:12 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A law is now in force in Newfoundland and Labrador allowing those at risk of domestic violence to get information from police about their partner’s history.

Justice Minister John Hogan told reporters today that Newfoundland and Labrador is the third province to enact such a law, after Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Known as Clare’s Law, the new rules allow people to seek the information from police, and they allow police to proactively disclose those details to anyone judged to be at risk.

Those who feel they could be harmed can fill out a detailed online application that police will assess for risk factors.

Police will then ask the person to meet with them, ideally in person, to discuss their risk level and, if warranted, to disclose information about their partner.

Malin Enstrom, executive director of the Iris Kirby House women’s shelter, in St. John’s, says she knows of several cases that may have been helped by the new law, had it been in place.

Clare’s Law is named after Clare Wood, a British woman murdered in 2009 by a partner who had a violent criminal history that was unknown until after her death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

34m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

58m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

34m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

58m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

1h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

18h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

18h ago

2:26
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues

PM Trudeau offered his most pointed criticism of the Israeli military's campaign, as Gaza's border opens for the first time since the fighting began. Faiza Amin has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students

The Ford government has introduced a new and expanded mandatory Holocaust curriculum in grade 10 history, calling the current one insufficient. As Tina Yazdani reports, it is the latest effort to combat the disturbing rise in antisemitism.

18h ago

More Videos