BCE reports Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue edged higher

Bell signage is pictured on a building in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 7:59 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 8:12 am.

MONTREAL — BCE Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

The parent company of Bell Canada says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $640 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $715 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

BCE reported operating revenue totalled $6.08 billion, up from $6.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 81 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from 88 cents per share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 81 cents per share, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

