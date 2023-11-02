California jury awards $332 million to man who blamed his cancer on use of Monsanto weedkiller

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 11:50 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 11:56 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California jury has awarded $332 million to a man who sued chemical giant Monsanto Co. contending that his cancer was related to decades of using its Roundup weedkiller.

A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded damages Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Mike Dennis, 57, of Carlsbad. He was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

His lawsuit contended that his illness was related to Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate.

Dennis had treatment and has been in remission for nearly three years but there is no cure, Adam Peavy, one of his attorneys, told KNSD-TV.

“His doctors have told him it’s going to come back and we’re just waiting to see if that happens,” Peavy said.

The jury found that Monsanto, which is now a division of pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer, failed to provide warnings of Roundup’s risks. But jurors also ruled partially in Bayer’s favor by finding the product design wasn’t defective and the company wasn’t negligent.

Dennis was awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages.

In a statement to KNSD-TV, Bayer said it believes “we have strong arguments on appeal to get this unfounded verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced.”

“There were significant and reversible legal and evidentiary errors made during this trial,” Bayer added.

Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 and has been trying to deal with thousands of claims and lawsuits related to Roundup. In 2020, Bayer announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

4h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

3h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

4h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

4h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

3h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

4h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

7h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

2:24
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report

A new report suggests the Ford government's Bill 60, which will allow more OHIP-covered surgeries to take place at private, for-profit clinics, will actually increase surgical wait times. Tina Yazdani reports.

7h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

8h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

13h ago

More Videos