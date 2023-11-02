Canadian Natural president Tim McKay to retire, company raises dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 3, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 8:55 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 9:12 am.

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. announced the retirement of president Tim McKay next year as it raised its quarterly dividend and reported a third-quarter profit of $2.34 billion, down from $2.81 billion a year ago.

Canadian Natural says McKay will assume the role of vice-chairman on Feb. 28, 2024, when Scott Stauth, currently chief operating officer of oilsands, will be promoted to president. As vice-chairman, McKay is expected to help with the management transition until his retirement in the summer.

The announcement came as company said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, up from 90 cents.

Canadian Natural reported its profit amounted to $2.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $2.49 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.90 billion, down from $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $2.59 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from $3.09 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.39 per share and $9.55 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)

The Canadian Press

