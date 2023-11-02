Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

candy
Candy police say suspects brought when attempting to meet children for sex. OPP

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 2, 2023 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 12:29 pm.

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs.

Ten people are facing a total of 39 charges as part of Project Limestine — a four-day luring investigation led by Ontario Provincial Police in tandem with several other police forces, including Durham and York Regional Police.

“Investigators utilized undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications designed for children in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children,” the OPP said in a release.

The investigation took place between September 12-15, and also resulted in the seizure of 55 devices.

Police say six of the suspects were arrested after they showed up to meet with who they thought were children, but were really officers.

Even more disturbingly, police say some of the accused arrived with candy, toys and sexual paraphernalia after arranging to meet with officers posing as “mothers with young children.”

Toys and baseball cards police say suspects brought when attempting to meet children for sex. OPP

Investigators also explained how quickly exploitation attempts can materialize, saying in one case it took just “an hour-and-a-half from engaging online to the individual arriving at a location to meet with the undercover investigator posing as a child.”

Four of the suspects reside in the Greater Toronto Area, with two from Vaughan, one from Whitby, and one from Markham.

Investigators are advising parents to remain vigilant about what their children are doing online.

“Luring offenders often target a multitude of victims at the same time,” police said. “Predators go where children go; it is imperative that parents and caregivers are aware of what their children do online.”

6543aab526913_4 Addendum of Charged Persons-FINAL-Project Limestone by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

59m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

5h ago

Top Stories

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

59m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

1h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

18h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

18h ago

2:26
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues

PM Trudeau offered his most pointed criticism of the Israeli military's campaign, as Gaza's border opens for the first time since the fighting began. Faiza Amin has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students

The Ford government has introduced a new and expanded mandatory Holocaust curriculum in grade 10 history, calling the current one insufficient. As Tina Yazdani reports, it is the latest effort to combat the disturbing rise in antisemitism.

18h ago

More Videos