China and Southeast Asia nations vow to conclude a nonaggression pact faster as sea crises escalate

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 9:49 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 9:56 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Chinese and Southeast Asian diplomats renewed a vow to finalize a nonaggression pact for the South China Sea in three years, two regional diplomats said Thursday. The pledge came during a meeting last week in Beijing, where they expressed alarm over recent confrontations in the disputed waters.

The Philippines has protested what it says are increasingly dangerous and provocative maneuvers by China’s coast guard and navy ships in recent months. On Oct. 22, two Chinese ships blocked and separately collided with two Philippine vessels near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

Following the collisions, the United States renewed a warning that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces come under an armed attack anywhere in the contested waters. The Philippine government summoned a Chinese diplomat in Manila for a strongly worded protest.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations diplomats separately expressed their concerns over the recent confrontations in the three days of talks hosted by Beijing.

China and the Philippines provided contrasting versions of the high seas encounters in a “tense exchange” and separately showed videos of the standoffs, the two diplomats told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.

The Beijing talks were the latest round of negotiations by China and ASEAN to forge a “code of conduct” to prevent a larger armed conflict in the South China Sea that could pit China against the United States.

A July meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers with their Chinese counterpart in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta said the talks, which have dragged on for years and faced delays, could be concluded in three years’ time, the two diplomats said.

China and four of ASEAN’s member states — Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam — along with self-ruled Taiwan have been locked in a decades-long territorial standoff in the disputed waterway, a key passageway for global trade that is believed to be sitting atop vast undersea deposits of oil and gas.

The contested territory has long been feared as an Asian flashpoint and has become a sensitive front in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

Last week, a Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet of an American B-52 bomber flying over the South China Sea and put both aircraft in danger of a collision, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said. Both countries blamed each other for the alarming incident.

Washington lays no territorial claims in the South China Sea but has said that freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of the disputes were in the United States’ national interest. It has challenged China’s expansive territorial claims in the region and Beijing has angrily reacted by warning the U.S. to stop meddling in what it calls a purely Asian dispute.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial
Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying Thursday under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women's clothing...

33m ago

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial
Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying Thursday under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women's clothing...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

15h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

15h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

15h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

15h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

20h ago

More Videos