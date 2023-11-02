Educators ‘heartened’ as B.C. and Ontario mandate Holocaust education

People attend a vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver in support of those killed in Israel, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — One of Claude Romney’s earliest memories from when she was a young girl in France is of her father being arrested by German soldiers and a French police officer. 

“When my father was arrested, the Germans were not arresting women and children yet,” Romney said in an interview. “But after my father was deported, they did start arresting women and children and so my mother and I fled Paris.” 

Her father would end up in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp where he worked as a “prisoner-doctor,” because his medical knowledge was deemed useful by the Nazis as they carried out the Holocaust. 

As a “child Holocaust survivor,” Romney said she’s part of a shrinking number of aging people committed to educating people about what she and her family went through. 

To combat rising antisemitism, both British Columbia and Ontario announced this week that they would introduce mandatory Holocaust education for high school students, teaching them of the murder of six million Jews and others during the Second World War by Nazi Germany. 

Holocaust educators are applauding the move. 

“For our friends and neighbours in the Jewish community, this has been an incredibly frightening time. We have seen a rise in antisemitism in B.C. following the terrorist attacks in Israel, which evokes the history of persecution of Jews,” Premier David Eby said in a statement Monday. “Combating this kind of hate begins with learning from the darkest parts of our history, so the same horrors are never repeated.”

Romney, professor emerita at the University of Calgary and a speaker at the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, said she’s spoken to many students over the years, and meeting with survivors often leaves a lasting impression on young people. 

“It’s something they remember for a long, long time and some say for the rest of their lives,” she said. “The (survivors) who still can talk about it are absolutely committed to talking to members of the new generations for as long as we can.”

Romney said she is still learning about prisoner-doctors in German concentration camps during the war, and has a book in the works on the subject. 

She still has many things she wishes she could ask her parents, both now deceased, highlighting the importance of preserving memories of survivors and eye witnesses. 

“My mother died 20 years ago and there’s so many questions I should have asked her,” she said. “I should have asked my father as well.” 

Nina Krieger, executive director of the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, said many people are surprised that Holocaust education wasn’t mandatory in B.C. before. 

“To date, it has been at the discretion and initiative of individual educators to bring this topic into their classrooms,” she said. “But up to this point it’s been elective.”

Hearing from survivors can be the most “impactful, memorable day of the students’ careers,” Krieger said. 

The centre reaches around 25,000 students a year with its programming, and Krieger said the centre is “very heartened by the province’s announcement” to make Holocaust education mandatory for the 2025 school year. 

Jennifer Magalnick, associate director of Holocaust education and community engagement with the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, said Holocaust education is not an easy subject to tackle. 

“It’s a crowded curriculum. It’s hard to fit things in. It’s a difficult subject. Teachers aren’t necessarily well prepared to teach it,” she said. “With the internet for example, and social media and everything, there is a lot of exposure to misinformation and disinformation around the Holocaust that students are getting at a much younger age.” 

The issue isn’t just that students are unaware of what the Holocaust is. They’re actually getting information that is incorrect and harmful and dangerous through other means,” she added. 

Jaime Kirzner-Roberts with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Toronto said in an interview that the Holocaust itself was a lesson. 

“A lesson for us about the consequences of leaving hatred unchecked,” she said. “The consequences of living in a society where hatred is tolerated. It is the ultimate lesson about the horrors that can result.”

She said B.C. and Ontario’s move will hopefully pave the way for the rest of the country to mandate Holocaust education in provincial curriculums. 

“We certainly, absolutely, hope that B.C. and Ontario are pioneering the way and that we will see all provinces and territories commit to ensuring that every child in this country graduates from high school with some basic understanding of these important lessons that the Holocaust leaves us with,” she said. 

For Romney back in Vancouver, connecting with young people and sharing her stories is her way of “passing the torch” to ensure the Holocaust and its victims are not forgotten or denied. 

“We can only do it through education, to try and impress upon the young generations that it’s up to them not to have a repetition of the Holocaust,” Romney said. “Recent events in the world have shown that it’s even more important than we thought.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023. 

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

10h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

7h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

10h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

7h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

10h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

10h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

10h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

10h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

15h ago

More Videos