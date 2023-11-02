Federal agents search home of fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

By Jake Offenhartz And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 3:55 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 3:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents on Thursday raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime confidante to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who abruptly ditched a planned White House meeting and flew home from Washington.

Agents searched the home of Brianna Suggs in Brooklyn on Thursday, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorized to publicly disclose details of the investigation, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The official did not disclose specific details of the investigation and declined to say whether Suggs was the target of an investigation.

In a statement, a lawyer for Adams, Vito Pitta, said the mayor “will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate,” adding that the campaign “has always held itself to the highest standards.”

Suggs, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is a campaign consultant to Adams who raised money for his election effort and also lobbied his administration on behalf of corporate clients.

News of the raid came shortly after Adams announced that he was abruptly returning to New York City from a planned trip to Washington D.C. to “deal with a matter.”

A sit-down with senior White House staff and other city leaders, including the mayors of Denver and Chicago, proceeded without Adams in attendance. A spokesperson for City Hall declined to comment on the cancellations, deferring comment on the raid to the Adams campaign.

Suggs has worked closely with Adams since at least 2017, when he was Brooklyn Borough President.

She later joined his mayoral campaign, helping to raise more than $18.4 million for his primary and general elections, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She has continued to solicit donations for his reelection bid, while simultaneously starting her own lobbying firm last year, records show. Her clients have included real estate interests with business before the city, including a Chinatown mall that was seeking a lease renewal.

Her dual efforts as fundraiser and lobbying have drawn scrutiny from good government groups, though she has denied wrongdoing.

A neighbor, Christopher Burwell, said he saw close to a dozen people in FBI windbreakers leaving Sugg’s apartment shortly after 9 a.m. The agents were carrying at least one box, he said.

The raid comes less four months after six people were charged in a straw donor conspiracy scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars to Adams’ campaign. Those charges were filed in state court, and did not directly implicate the mayor.

The former city buildings commissioner under Adams, Eric Ulrich, was also charged in September with using his position to dole out favors, including access to the mayor, in exchange for cash and other bribes.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington D.C.

Jake Offenhartz And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

