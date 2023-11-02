Ferry that ran aground off the Swedish coast and leaked oil reported back in harbor

CORRECTS DATE - The passenger ship Marco Polo is pulled from the ground in Djupekas, Sweden, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The ferry that had ran aground last month off southeastern Sweden, leaking oil into the Baltic Sea, has been pulled free and anchored nearby. The Swedish Coast Guard said Wednesday that a new oil leak had also been discovered. (Ola Torkelsson/TT News Agency via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 8:11 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 8:26 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A ferry that ran aground last month off southeastern Sweden and started leaking oil into the Baltic Sea, arrived Thursday at a Swedish harbor where its tanks will be emptied, Swedish media reported.

No new leaks were reported as the Marco Polo was towed into Karlshamn, public broadcaster SVT said. SVT quoted a Coast Guard spokesperson as saying the move was “undramatic and has gone completely according to plan.”

Separately, German shipping company TT-Line said “the remaining 300+ tons of heavy fuel oil from the unbreached tanks and unloading the cargo on board” the ferry would take place in the Swedish harbor and there would be “a more in-depth investigation into the damage sustained to the vessel.”

Authorities and volunteers continued to clean up the shores of southeastern Sweden where more than 500 birds are estimated to have been affected by oil that washed up there. An estimated 50 cubic meters (almost 1,800 cubic feet) of oil and oil waste have been removed so far.

The oil was reported along the shores of Pukavik Bay and in the gulf itself. Pukavik sits near Solvesborg, around 110 kilometers (70 miles) northeast of Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

The Swedish Coast Guard said it did not yet have an overview of how much oil spilled from the ferry.

The ferry was sailing along Sweden’s coast between the cities of Trelleborg and Karlshamn when it ran aground on Oct. 22 and started leaking oil. It continued traveling under its own power but got stuck a second time.

On Sunday, severe weather dislodged it, and the ferry drifted further out before getting stranded a third time. Each time the ferry stranded, leaks were reported.

The passengers and crew were unharmed.

On Wednesday, the ferry was pulled free and anchored in the bay off Karlshamn.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

2m ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

12m ago

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

13h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

1h ago

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

2m ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

12m ago

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

13h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

13h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

13h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

13h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

13h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

18h ago

More Videos