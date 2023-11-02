Here are the six candidates running to be Assembly of First Nations national chief

OTTAWA — The chief electoral officer with the Assembly of First Nations says it has received nomination papers from six candidates vying to be the next national chief of the organization that represents more than 600 First Nations in Canada.

Reginald Bellerose, chair of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and the Saskatchewan Indian Training Assessment Group, is running again after losing out in the assembly’s last national chief election.

Craig Makinaw, the former chief of Ermineskin Cree Nation, and Sheila North, the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, are also joining the contest.

The vice-chief for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, David Pratt, and a former chief of Batchewana First Nation, Dean Sayers, are also on the list, as is the AFN’s regional chief for Manitoba, Cindy Woodhouse.

The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment — an allegation she continues to deny.

The deadline for nominations in the contest was Wednesday, and the vote is set to occur on Dec. 6 during a special chiefs assembly in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

