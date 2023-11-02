Japan’s prime minister announces $113 billion in stimulus spending

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 12:27 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 12:43 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday a stimulus package of more than 17 trillion yen ($113 billion) that includes tax breaks and benefits for low-income households, a plan criticized by some observers as populist spending that would worsen Japan’s national debt.

Kishida said his priorities are to overcome deflation and to put the economy on a growth track. Tax revenues will increase only when the economy grows and lead to fiscal health, he told a news conference, explaining the package endorsed by his Cabinet earlier in the day.

The government will fund the spending by compiling a supplementary budget of 13.1 trillion yen ($87 billion) for the current fiscal year.

“Japan’s economy is now on the brink of exiting from deflation. It would be more difficult to do so if we miss out this chance, ” he said. “I’m determined to boost the disposable income, to lead to expanded growth and to create a virtuous cycle.”

Pay hikes have yet to outpace inflation, Kishida said, noting that as a key challenge.

The package includes a temporary tax cut of 40,000 yen ($266) per person from next June and 70,000 yen ($465) payouts to low-income households as well as subsidies for gasoline and utility bills.

All combined, the plan is estimated to boost Japan’s gross domestic product by about 1.2% on average, according to a government estimate.

Last year, his government already earmarked a nearly 30-trillion yen ($200 billion) supplementary budget to fund an earlier economic package aimed at fighting inflation.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, said the package’s effect on the economy will be limited because temporary tax cuts and payouts tend to go to savings. Such measures won’t change consumer behavior and will have limited impact on the mid- to long-term economy, he said.

Kiuchi said the latest measures look like “an attempt to please everyone.” The government earlier called for “normalizing” the increased spending during the pandemic that worsened Japan’s government debt, but the economic package seems to be a quick reversal of the policy, he said.

Opposition lawmakers have questioned the use of tax cuts as inflation-relief measures, partly because it takes time to legislate them.

Akira Nagatsuma, policy research chairperson of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, accused Kishida of suddenly switching to tax cuts to cover up his perceived support for a tax increase to fund surging defense spending over the next five years, under a new security strategy adopted in December.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

35m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

59m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

35m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

59m ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

1h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

18h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

18h ago

2:26
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues

PM Trudeau offered his most pointed criticism of the Israeli military's campaign, as Gaza's border opens for the first time since the fighting began. Faiza Amin has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students

The Ford government has introduced a new and expanded mandatory Holocaust curriculum in grade 10 history, calling the current one insufficient. As Tina Yazdani reports, it is the latest effort to combat the disturbing rise in antisemitism.

18h ago

More Videos