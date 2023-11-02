King Charles III observes a drill In Kenya by the African country’s British-trained marine unit

Britain's Queen Camilla holds an umbrella as she shakes hands with soldiers during her visit at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, Kenya, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, Pool)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 9:04 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 9:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III observed a drill by an elite unit of British-trained Kenya Marines in the coastal city of Mombasa on Thursday, the third day of his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch.

Earlier in the visit, Charles cited the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans as they sought independence though he didn’t explicitly apologize for Britain’s actions in its former colony as many Kenyans wanted.

Charles, who holds the rank of Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla visited the Mtongwe Naval Base in the city of Mombasa, where the British monarch inspected an honor guard and together with Kenya’s President William Ruto attended a military ceremony Thursday.

They watched as Kenya Marines demonstrated a covert beach landing, after which the royal couple met the marines and their families.

Kenya and the United Kingdom have a long-standing defense cooperation and in May this year, they partnered to create the first marine military commando unit meant to boost the Kenyan military as an anchor of East Africa’s regional stability and security.

Kenya and Somalia have faced militant attacks from al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab, including in Mombasa, where the British king and queen visited Thursday.

Later, Charles visited a marine conservation project in Mombasa, meeting beach cleanup activists along the Indian Ocean coastline and organizations that have recycled plastic waste to make a dhow and other products.

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year. It has had a close but at times challenging relationship with Britain after the prolonged struggle against colonial rule, sometimes known as the Mau Mau Rebellion, in which thousands of Kenyans died.

On Wednesday, Charles held a private meeting with the family of the executed leader of the Kenyan rebellion against British colonial rule, Dedan Kimathi, and also met with families of other well-known Kenyan freedom fighters.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial
Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying Thursday under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women's clothing...

30m ago

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial
Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying Thursday under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women's clothing...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

15h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

15h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

15h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

15h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

20h ago

More Videos