Federal offender Stamatakos, ‘Toronto’s Joker,’ still wanted despite sighting claims

Michael-Stamatakos
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted for once again breaching his statutory release. Photo: OPP/CityNews/TikTok.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 2, 2023 5:25 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 5:32 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant despite recent videos on social media of citizens claiming to know where he is.

Federal offender Michael Stamatakos, 31, is wanted for once again breaching his statutory release. The same suspect was wanted in February for the same reason. 

He was taken into custody a few weeks later when he was recognized while checking himself into a hospital in Hamilton.

Last month, the TikTok account “Toronto’s Joker”uploaded videos of a man who resembles Stamatakos and appears to mock Toronto police. In one, he stands in front of a Toronto police cruiser, sticking his tongue out. The TikTok account has since been deleted or suspended.

More recently, one TikTok video recorded in Durham Region of someone being taken into custody outside of a residence in Oshawa went viral, with many claiming the suspect was Stamatakos.

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that the incident was unrelated to the search of Stamatakos.

“We attended there for a dispute. Information was received at the time that one party was armed with a firearm,” the spokesperson said. “Police attended and took the male into custody. No relation to Michael Stamatakos.”

Related:

OPP corroborated that, telling CityNews on Thursday that despite what you may have seen on social media, the search for Stamatakos continues.

He is currently serving a two-year sentence for several offences, including arson, flight from police and uttering death threats. He is known to frequent areas in Toronto.

Stamatakos has several tattoos, including a heart and teardrop with a stitch trail on his left cheek, a stitch trail on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand, and “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck.

