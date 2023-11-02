Minister promises changes to temporary visas, but no ‘draconian actions’

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to recalibrate the number of people who come to Canada temporarily to make sure the program is sustainable, but details about what measures the government is considering remain unclear.

Miller announced his intentions after he tabled the immigration targets for permanent residents Wednesday afternoon.

The Immigration Department’s most recent annual report shows a massive increase in temporary worker visas since 2018 and there have been large increases in the number of international students as well.

Miller says Canada has become “addicted” to temporary foreign workers, which has created what he called “perverse incentives” and, in some cases, led to abuse of the workers.

But he says the government must not take “draconian actions” without evidence to back it up, which could create an unintended whiplash effect on the economy.

He says his approach to the problem will likely differ based on the different categories of work and study permits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press