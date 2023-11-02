Homicide victim identified in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police have identified a 49-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga last weekend in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Authorities were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 29.

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as targeted, noting there is no threat to the public.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Alton Fisher of Peterborough, Ont.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police said the investigation is ongoing.