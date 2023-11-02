Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 7:26 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 7:42 pm.

Hollywood actors and studios are edging closer to a possible end to a strike that has halted much of the industry’s production for more than three months.

Talks between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have moved slowly and methodically since they restarted on Oct. 24. But leaders of the actors union say there has been steady progress, and they are cautiously optimistic about reaching a deal.

The two sides on Thursday were meeting to discuss the actors’ latest counter-proposal on language surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in production, a major sticking point in reaching the three-year contract agreement that would end the strike.

Hollywood’s writers ended their strike and returned to work on Sept. 27. With them came the return to air of late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live.”

They also went back to work on scripted movies and TV shows, though many of those either have or will stop again when it comes time to turn scripts into shooting. And no matter how quickly the actors get their own deal, the delays brought on by the two strikes will reverberate for years. The latest announcements include a delay in Kevin Costner’s final episodes of “Yellowstone” and in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White.”

Here’s a selected look at shows and films that have been pushed back on the calendar.

MOVIES WHOSE PRODUCTIONS, RELEASES, OR BOTH HAVE BEEN DELAYED BY THE STRIKES

“Avatar 3” — Disney

“Avengers: “The Kang Dynasty”

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“Challengers” – MGM/Amazon

“Deadpool 3” — Disney/Marvel

“Beetlejuice 2” — Warner Bros

“Blade” — Disney

“Dune: Part Two” — Warner Bros.

“Elio” — Disney/Pixar

“Fantastic Four” — Disney

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” sequel – Sony

“Gladiator 2” — Paramount

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” — Warner Bros.

“Kraven the Hunter” — Sony

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” – Warner Bros

“Lilo & Stitch” — Disney

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II” — Paramount

“Mortal Kombat 2”— Warner Bros.

“Poor Things” — Searchlight Pictures

“Problemista” — A24

“A Quiet Place: Day One” — Paramount

“Snow White” — Disney

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” — Sony

“Thunderbolts” — Disney

“Venom 3” — Sony

“White Bird” – Lionsgate

“Wicked” — Universal

Untitled Karate Kid film — Sony

Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel – Lionsgate

TV SERIES WHOSE FORTHCOMING SEASONS HAVE BEEN STOPPED OR SLOWED DOWN BY THE STRIKES

“1923” — Paramount+

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO

“Abbott Elementary” — ABC

“American Dad” — Fox

“American Horror Story” — FX

“Big Mouth” — Netflix

“Billions” — Showtime

“The Chi” — Showtime

“Cobra Kai” — Netflix

“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+

“Duster” — Max

“Echo” — Disney+

“Emily in Paris” — Netflix

“Family Guy” — Fox

“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS

“Grey’s Anatomy” — ABC

“Hacks” — Max

“Ironheart” — Disney+

“The Last of Us” — HBO

“Law & Order” — NBC

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” — NBC

“Loot” — Apple TV+

“Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Penguin” — Max

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” — Max

“Stranger Things” — Netflix

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” — Prime Video

“True Detective” — HBO

“X-Men ’97” — Disney+

“Yellowjackets” — Showtime

“Yellowstone” — Paramount Network

“Young Sheldon” — CBS

This item first ran on June 30, 2023 and was updated on July 14, Aug. 25 and Nov. 2, 2023.

For more on the Hollywood strikes, visit https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

The Associated Press

