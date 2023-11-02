NDP to back Tory motion calling for carbon price off all heat sources

NDP House Leader Peter Julian rises during Question Period, Friday, October 27, 2023 in Ottawa. The New Democrats are breaking with the Liberals and their own support of carbon pricing to back the Conservatives on a motion to pull the carbon price off all home heating until after the next election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 4:56 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats say they will back the Conservatives on a motion to pull the carbon price off all home heating until after the next election.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tabled the motion today, insisting the government’s decision last week to temporarily pause carbon pricing for home heating oil for three years is a divisive policy to save Liberal seats in Atlantic Canada.

The Liberals say the pause helps Canadians across the country, with a majority of home heating oil households being outside the Atlantic region.

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says home heating oil is two to four times more expensive than natural gas, and the carbon price rebate often does not fully cover its cost, though that rebate is enough to cover costs for those who use natural gas.

NDP House leader Peter Julian says his party tried to amend the motion to lift the GST off home heating fuels too, but since that failed, it will vote for the Conservative motion in an effort to ensure fairness.

Julian says this vote clearly does not apply to the NDP’s supply-and-confidence agreement to support the minority Liberals, which only applies to key votes, including those that could topple the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

1h ago

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

5h ago

Federal offender Stamatakos, 'Toronto's Joker,' still wanted despite sighting claims
Federal offender Stamatakos, 'Toronto's Joker,' still wanted despite sighting claims

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant despite recent videos on social media of citizens claiming to know where he is. Federal offender...

9m ago

Coalition of Canadian doctors urge for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Coalition of Canadian doctors urge for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

A coalition of Canadian medical professionals is urging Prime Minister Trudeau to do more to address the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip amid the health care challenges the area is...

1h ago

