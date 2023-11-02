Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What’s closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town’s workers hit the picket lines.

CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285 outside workers and facility operators in the Town of Oakville, say they have officially gone on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Nov. 2.

The job action means several facilities and recreational programs will be shut down. Here’s how the strike will impact services:

The following facilities/programs are closed or cancelled:

Community centres and arenas

Washrooms in parks

Leash free dog parks

Field house at Bronte Athletic Park

Recreation and culture rentals and programs will be cancelled

Loose leaf collection suspended on residential roads, service will continue only on primary and secondary roads

Some other services offered by parks, and roads and works operations will also be at reduced capacity

Town services that will remain open:

Town Hall including ServiceOakville

Libraries (including those operating out of community centres)

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Oakville Transit will continue to operate

Town of Oakville Services that are offered online

The union notified the town on Monday that they would be proceeding with the strike if a deal wasn’t reached.

“We value the work of our CUPE 136 employees,” said the town’s chief administrative officer, Jane Clohecy, in a statement. “They provide very important services to the residents and businesses of Oakville.”

“We are disappointed that CUPE 136 has decided to commence its strike. However, we are willing to return to the bargaining table for meaningful conversations about the issues that led to the impasse provided we have a partner who is also open to these conversations to substantially bridge the gap between the parties and reach a deal.”