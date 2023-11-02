OpenText Corp. sees earnings, revenues rise to kickstart financial year

The logo for OpenText is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - OpenText, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 5:43 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 6:12 pm.

OpenText Corp. says it earned US$80.9 million in the first quarter of its financil year, up from a loss of US$116.9 million a year earlier. 

Revenues for the Waterloo, Ont.-based company were US$1.4 billion, up from US$852 million during the first quarter last year. 

Diluted earnings per share were 30 cents US, up from a loss of 43 cents US last year. 

Cloud revenues grew 11.5 per cent year over year to US$451 million. 

CEO Mark Barrenechea says the strong first-quarter results set the company up for a strong fiscal 2024. 

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were US$494.8 million, up from US$304 million. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:OTEX)

The Canadian Press

