Oregon man sentenced for LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Idaho, including trying to hit people with car

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 7:46 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 7:57 pm.

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Oregon man who pleaded guilty in connection with LGBTQ+ hate crimes, including trying to hit people with a car in Idaho last year, has been sentenced to just over three years in prison.

Matthew Lehigh was sentenced Thursday to 37 months followed by three years of supervised release and he must pay restitution, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Lehigh, 32, previously pleaded guilty to two felony charges of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act as part of a plea agreement.

Last October, Lehigh punched and threatened a transgender librarian in Boise before trying to run over a library security guard with his vehicle, according to court documents.

Days later, he saw two women he “assumed, based on their appearance and dress” were lesbians, documents said. Lehigh shouted threats and slurs at them and accelerated his car toward them. The women jumped out of the way and Lehigh’s vehicle hit the car belonging to one of the women, documents said.

The Justice Department said Lehigh, as part of the agreement, also admitted responsibility for punching someone else after using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur and setting on fire a pride flag that was on a same-sex couple’s porch.

Lehigh’s attorney said as a Christian, Lehigh believes homosexuality is a sin, the Idaho Statesman reported. The attorney also said Lehigh didn’t wish to harm members of the LGBTQ+ community until his mental health worsened.

Lehigh, who has been in treatment, apologized in court. “I don’t have too much to say other than just my regret and my great gratitude that things didn’t end up worse than they did,” Lehigh said.

Local law enforcement could not pursue a hate crime case against Lehigh because the state’s malicious harassment statute does not cover sexual orientation or gender identity. Boise and Ada County prosecutors dismissed assault and other charges after the federal charges were brought.

Vegas Shegrud, one of the people Lehigh tried to hit with his vehicle, said in court that she struggled with her mental health after the incident and eventually dropped out of school.

“The fear I felt that day is unparalleled by any other event in my life,” Shegrud said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

14m ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

3h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

20m ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

14m ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

3h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

20m ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

2h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

3h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

9h ago

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.
More Videos