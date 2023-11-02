Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Peter Nygard testifying at his sexual assault trial
Lawyer Brian Greenspan (left to right), Justice Robert Goldstein and Peter Nygard attend Nygard's sexual assault trial in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct.25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 9:27 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 9:30 am.

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying Thursday under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

Related:

The Crown attorney has been challenging statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies in his remarks.

Nygard denied suggestions that he may have lied to a Toronto police detective who questioned him in October 2021 about the allegations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

11h ago

Top Stories

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

1h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

2h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

15h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

15h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

15h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

15h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

20h ago

More Videos