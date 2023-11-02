Police seek 2 men in connection with fatal shooting in Brampton

Police are looking to identify two men who may be connected to the July shooting death of 30-year-old Anthony Putzu.

Investigators say Putzu was shot and killed in the parking lot of St. Roch Catholic School on Valley Way Drive in Brampton just after 9 p.m. on July 22.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Nissan Murano, which was later recovered burned.

Police have not labelled the men as suspects, saying at this time they believe the two “have information relating to this homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.