REVIEW: Priscilla is an amazing film that will anger Elvis fans

Priscilla
Jacob Elordi and Callie Spaeny in Priscilla, courtesy of Elevation Pictures.

By James Mackin

Posted November 2, 2023 4:04 pm.

The 2022 Elvis biopic is not the first time the King of Rock and Roll’s life has been adapted to the big screen, but in the year since its release it has been solidified in many people’s eyes as the definitive one. It captures the excess of his life, the complicated relationship with his manager, and the power his performance had on the public. But a biopic film can’t capture every perspective of its subject, simply due to the amount of time in covering a life. One that was touched on briefly in the film was his relationship with his wife Priscilla, which eventually fell apart due to his frequent drug usage according to the 2022 film. However, if you were to ask Priscilla Presley herself why the relationship fell apart, it seems like she’d say drugs were only a small part of it.

Callie Spaeny in Priscilla, courtesy of Elevation Pictures.

Sofia Coppola’s (the director behind Marie Antoinette and Lost in Translation) latest film Priscilla is an adaptation of her memoir Elvis and Me. It begins with a teenage Priscilla (played by Callie Spaeny from On the Basis of Sex and Mare of Easttown) living at an army base in West Germany, as she’s offered a chance to go to a party and meet Elvis (played by Jacob Elordi from Euphoria and the Kissing Booth). She’s only 14, but enchanted by the sex appeal and seemingly sweet 24 year old pop star who likes her, she decides to accept the King’s offer of romance. This leads to a life of love in a gilded cage as Priscilla is forced to become a woman at too young an age.

This film is not flattering in its portrayal of Elvis, but it is probably more realistic. If you want to know someone, never listen to what they say about themselves but instead listen to what others say about them. And with this film Elvis is portrayed as an abusive manipulator, one who groomed a teenage girl into being exactly the kind of woman he wants. Someone who will stay at home, never complain, and give him a child. The film portrays Elvis as wanting her to exist as an idealized extension of himself, more property than partner.

Jacob Elordi and Callie Spaeny in Priscilla, courtesy of Elevation Pictures.

Spaeny’s performance is easily the strongest element of the film, one that was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice International Film Festival. She plays a young woman with open eyes looking up at a big bright shining star who slowly morphs into a tall woman of her own, looking down at a man who used his power over her constantly. There is a genuine love depicted between the two, but it’s always an imbalance. She’s always drifting towards Elvis, or keeping her distance when his love grows cold.

The best type of acting is simply reacting, and that’s exactly what Spaeny does. Her character is dropped into a world of wealth that could turn into a heartbreak hotel at any moment. Some of the film’s strongest scenes don’t even involve Elvis, they’re just simple scenes of her sitting in empty rooms reacting to the lack of her desire. And with a commanding performance from Elordi as Elvis, it’s understandable why she would miss him. He and his gorgeous features will gets tons of praise and deservedly so. But his performance is good, while Spaeny’s is great.

Callie Spaeny in Priscilla, courtesy of Elevation Pictures.

Coppola’s films have often displayed this unique sense of girlhood wonder mixed with the bittersweet nature of reality. She conveys this feeling better than any other filmmaker who’s attempted it, most notably seen in the Virgin Suicides. But here we have an excellent addition to her cinema of teenage girlhood, one about the reality of men who groom teenage girls. It’s a film that many Elvis fans will want to push back against, simply because it’s not particularly flattering. There’s barely any scenes of Elvis performing, the majority of his scenes are interacting with Priscilla. It’s an unflattering, yet realistic light for him to be seen in.

Priscilla is an excellent companion piece to the 2022 Elvis film, but it’s one that will divide Elvis fans. While many may have a suspicious mind about it, it’s best to go into this film remembering these key words sung by Elvis; “Don’t Be Cruel.” This film gets a 4.5/5, you can watch it in cinemas now.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

22m ago

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

3h ago

An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget
An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget

Despite a growing number of Ontarians struggling to pay the bills, the Ford government's fall economic statement doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals...

32m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

4h ago

Top Stories

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

22m ago

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

3h ago

An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget
An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget

Despite a growing number of Ontarians struggling to pay the bills, the Ford government's fall economic statement doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals...

32m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

4h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

21h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

21h ago

1:24
Toronto has a new musical in town that will have you head over feet.
Toronto has a new musical in town that will have you head over feet.

Stella Acquisto talks to the cast of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill.

21h ago

2:26
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues

PM Trudeau offered his most pointed criticism of the Israeli military's campaign, as Gaza's border opens for the first time since the fighting began. Faiza Amin has the details.

20h ago

More Videos