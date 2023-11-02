REVIEW: Priscilla is an amazing film that will anger Elvis fans

The 2022 Elvis biopic is not the first time the King of Rock and Roll’s life has been adapted to the big screen, but in the year since its release it has been solidified in many people’s eyes as the definitive one. It captures the excess of his life, the complicated relationship with his manager, and the power his performance had on the public. But a biopic film can’t capture every perspective of its subject, simply due to the amount of time in covering a life. One that was touched on briefly in the film was his relationship with his wife Priscilla, which eventually fell apart due to his frequent drug usage according to the 2022 film. However, if you were to ask Priscilla Presley herself why the relationship fell apart, it seems like she’d say drugs were only a small part of it.

Callie Spaeny in Priscilla

Sofia Coppola’s (the director behind Marie Antoinette and Lost in Translation) latest film Priscilla is an adaptation of her memoir Elvis and Me. It begins with a teenage Priscilla (played by Callie Spaeny from On the Basis of Sex and Mare of Easttown) living at an army base in West Germany, as she’s offered a chance to go to a party and meet Elvis (played by Jacob Elordi from Euphoria and the Kissing Booth). She’s only 14, but enchanted by the sex appeal and seemingly sweet 24 year old pop star who likes her, she decides to accept the King’s offer of romance. This leads to a life of love in a gilded cage as Priscilla is forced to become a woman at too young an age.

This film is not flattering in its portrayal of Elvis, but it is probably more realistic. If you want to know someone, never listen to what they say about themselves but instead listen to what others say about them. And with this film Elvis is portrayed as an abusive manipulator, one who groomed a teenage girl into being exactly the kind of woman he wants. Someone who will stay at home, never complain, and give him a child. The film portrays Elvis as wanting her to exist as an idealized extension of himself, more property than partner.

Jacob Elordi and Callie Spaeny in Priscilla

Spaeny’s performance is easily the strongest element of the film, one that was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice International Film Festival. She plays a young woman with open eyes looking up at a big bright shining star who slowly morphs into a tall woman of her own, looking down at a man who used his power over her constantly. There is a genuine love depicted between the two, but it’s always an imbalance. She’s always drifting towards Elvis, or keeping her distance when his love grows cold.

The best type of acting is simply reacting, and that’s exactly what Spaeny does. Her character is dropped into a world of wealth that could turn into a heartbreak hotel at any moment. Some of the film’s strongest scenes don’t even involve Elvis, they’re just simple scenes of her sitting in empty rooms reacting to the lack of her desire. And with a commanding performance from Elordi as Elvis, it’s understandable why she would miss him. He and his gorgeous features will gets tons of praise and deservedly so. But his performance is good, while Spaeny’s is great.

Callie Spaeny in Priscilla

Coppola’s films have often displayed this unique sense of girlhood wonder mixed with the bittersweet nature of reality. She conveys this feeling better than any other filmmaker who’s attempted it, most notably seen in the Virgin Suicides. But here we have an excellent addition to her cinema of teenage girlhood, one about the reality of men who groom teenage girls. It’s a film that many Elvis fans will want to push back against, simply because it’s not particularly flattering. There’s barely any scenes of Elvis performing, the majority of his scenes are interacting with Priscilla. It’s an unflattering, yet realistic light for him to be seen in.

Priscilla is an excellent companion piece to the 2022 Elvis film, but it’s one that will divide Elvis fans. While many may have a suspicious mind about it, it’s best to go into this film remembering these key words sung by Elvis; “Don’t Be Cruel.” This film gets a 4.5/5, you can watch it in cinemas now.