Saputo closing facility in Lancaster, Wisc., about 100 employees affected

MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. says it is closing its facility in Lancaster, Wis., and plans to move production to another location in the state.

The Montreal-based company says about 100 employees will be affected by the decision.

It says employees will be offered the chance to move to other Saputo locations and, if no positions are available, they will receive severance and outplacement support.

The move comes after Saputo announced earlier this year that it was closing its location in Belmont, Wis.

The company plans to move production from both Lancaster and Belmont to its recently converted goat cheese manufacturing facility in Reedsburg, Wis.

Saputo says it expects costs related to the Lancaster facility closure will be about $6 million after taxes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SAP)

The Canadian Press