Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around 1 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a shooting.

Police tell CityNews two men were shot multiple times inside the pub and a third person was grazed by a bullet.

Paramedics say the two men were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third person who was grazed was not transported to hospital.

Several people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. Witnesses say patrons dove under pool tables to take cover when the gunmen opened fire.

The shooter fled before police arrived. No suspect information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke