Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 2, 2023 5:55 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 6:58 am.

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around 1 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a shooting.

Police tell CityNews two men were shot multiple times inside the pub and a third person was grazed by a bullet.

Paramedics say the two men were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third person who was grazed was not transported to hospital.

Several people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. Witnesses say patrons dove under pool tables to take cover when the gunmen opened fire.

The shooter fled before police arrived. No suspect information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

12h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

8h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

10h ago

Rangers win World Series title, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games
Rangers win World Series title, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games

The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in the franchise's 63-year history, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. The Rangers won the best-of-seven series four games to one. https://twitter.com/Rangers/status/1719912461527392591 Diamondbacks...

7h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

12h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

8h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

10h ago

Rangers win World Series title, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games
Rangers win World Series title, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games

The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in the franchise's 63-year history, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. The Rangers won the best-of-seven series four games to one. https://twitter.com/Rangers/status/1719912461527392591 Diamondbacks...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

12h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

12h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

12h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

12h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

17h ago

More Videos