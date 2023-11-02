Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series

Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 3:48 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 4:13 am.

PHOENIX (AP) — There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.

A raucous celebration after the franchise’s first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field.

“Are they going over there?” Game 5 starter Nathan Eovaldi said during an interview with Fox. ”No, I don’t think they are.”

The Rangers could’ve made a run for the water as they initially celebrated their 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Despite a clear path to the pool, where a few fans lingered on the desk, the players were more interested in hugging each other, family and friends on the field.

Once fans were cleared out and a few players headed down the steps to the clubhouse, security filled the area in front of the pool, spaced out every 20 to 30 feet.

The Diamondbacks had two splashy celebrations during their improbable run to this year’s World Series — after clinching a playoff spot and after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

The Diamondbacks also took a festive dip after securing the 2011 NL West title at home, but were blocked by security following a 2017 playoff clinching. The 2001 World Series championship remained dry as well.

The Dodgers had the most controversial splash party after beating the Diamondbacks in 2013, rankling the Diamondbacks and their fans — particularly after reports of a player peeing in the pool surfaced.

The pool at Chase Field has been an iconic feature since the stadium opened in 1998, a place for fans to watch the game and take a dip — and players to party after big wins.

Just not this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

10h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

7h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

10h ago

Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto
Photos released of man wanted for stabbing woman in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in the stabbing of a woman in the city's downtown core earlier this week. Authorities were called to Carlton Street and Church Street just after 6...

7h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

10h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

10h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

10h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

10h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

15h ago

More Videos