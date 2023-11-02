SIU charges Peel officer with assault after man injured in Brampton arrest

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Peel Regional Police officer after he allegedly injured a man during an arrest in Brampton.

In a release, the SIU said Peel Regional Police were called to a residence near Rutherford Road North and Williams Parkway around midnight on February 8 for reports of a man in distress.

“There was an interaction between an officer and the man,” the SIU said. “The officer arrested the man and he was taken to hospital.”

The SIU said the man suffered serious injuries, but did not provide specifics.

After an investigation Const. Trevor Lau was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Nov. 30, 2023.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the release states.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.