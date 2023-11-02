The average long-term US mortgage rate slips to 7.76% in first drop after climbing 7 weeks in a row

Signs stand in front of homes for sale along South St. Paul Street Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in southeast Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 12:30 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 12:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell slightly this week, ending a seven-week climb — modest relief for prospective homebuyers grappling with an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.76% from 7.79% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.95%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage paused its multi-week climb but continues to hover under 8%,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loan, held steady. The average rate was unchanged from last week at 7.03%. A year ago, it averaged 6.29%, Freddie Mac said.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans. They also discourage homeowners who locked in rock-bottom rates in recent years from selling. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now more than double what it was two years ago, when it was just 3.09%.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed above 6% in September 2022 and has remained above that threshold since.

The combination of rising mortgage rates and home prices have weighed on sales of previously occupied U.S. homes, which fell in September for the fourth month in a row, grinding to their slowest pace in more than a decade.

Mortgage rates have been mostly climbing along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Fed does with interest rates can influence rates on home loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.63% late Wednesday and from more than 5% last week, when it reached its highest level since 2007, after the Federal Reserve opted against raising its main interest rate for a second straight meeting.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.67% in midday trading Thursday. It was at roughly 3.50% in May and just 0.50% early in the pandemic.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

36m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

1h ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

36m ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

1h ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

2h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

1h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

18h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

18h ago

2:26
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues
Trudeau 'deeply concerned' about plight of Palestinian civilians as violence continues

PM Trudeau offered his most pointed criticism of the Israeli military's campaign, as Gaza's border opens for the first time since the fighting began. Faiza Amin has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students
Ontario strengthens Holocaust curriculum for high school students

The Ford government has introduced a new and expanded mandatory Holocaust curriculum in grade 10 history, calling the current one insufficient. As Tina Yazdani reports, it is the latest effort to combat the disturbing rise in antisemitism.

18h ago

More Videos