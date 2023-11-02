Nick Nurse’s 76ers beat Raptors for second time in a week

Joel Embiid had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Philadelphia 76ers won in their first game since trading James Harden, beating the Toronto Raptors 114-99 on Thursday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris each scored 23 points for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey had 18.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points and O.G. Anunoby had 16.

Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a 130-111 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Raptors failed to build off the win and instead made it two losses already this season to the 76ers.

The 76ers may need another game or two before they finally adapt to a roster without Harden. They were used to playing without the 10-time All-Star – the 76ers went 2-1 without him – but coach Nick Nurse needs time to integrate the new additions.

Nurse already faced challenges in his first season on the bench after five seasons in Toronto. He needed to learn about his players, teach his system and do it all while navigating Harden’s complicated playing status.

After training camp and a month of practice, Nurse almost has to start from scratch.

“It would have been better a month ago, I do know that much,” he said before the game. “It’s here and it’s where we are.”