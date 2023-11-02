Trudeau headed to D.C. for Western Hemisphere trade summit Friday at White House

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to the U.S. capital for a summit meeting to talk about growing trade connections across the Western Hemisphere. Trudeau talks with United States President Joe Biden during a family photo with G7 leaders and outreach countries and international organizations Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2023 10:50 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 10:56 am.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to the U.S. capital for a summit meeting to talk about growing trade connections across the Western Hemisphere. 

Friday’s White House summit, hosted by President Joe Biden, will bring together the leaders of countries taking part in the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity. 

That’s what the Biden administration is calling its hemispheric trade framework, an effort to head off migratory challenges by fostering economic growth and trade in the Americas. 

The Prime Minister’s Office says leaders will also discuss attracting what it calls “responsible and sustainable investments” to strengthen supply chains. 

The partnership, known as APEP, comprises 12 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Barbados, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. 

It’s not clear whether Biden and Trudeau will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one on the margins of the half-day summit. 

“There is no better time to work together toward achieving a prosperous, strong and resilient future for our hemisphere,” Trudeau said in a statement. 

“I look forward to working with APEP leaders … to advance important issues such as sustainable economic growth, climate adaptation and mitigation, and expand trade and investment ties in the region.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

