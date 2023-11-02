Utah woman’s leg amputated after she was attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard

By The Associated Press

Posted November 2, 2023 1:57 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 2:12 pm.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Officers who arrived at the home in Taylorsville had to shoot and kill one of the seven dogs when it threatened them, according to a police statement.

KSL reported that the injured woman called 911 on Tuesday while still in her backyard with the adult male and female dogs and their five puppies, all of which were pit bulls.

Officers arrived to find the woman still surrounded by the dogs. They used pepper spray to drive them away so they could get over the fence, according to police.

The adult female dog then broke loose and police shot it. The fate of the other six dogs remained unclear after the owner surrendered them to police following the attack.

Police didn’t immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking an update.

“We are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life,” Police Chief Brady Cottam said in the statement.

Taylorsville allows two dogs per household. None of the dogs was licensed, according to police.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget
An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget

Despite a growing number of Ontarians struggling to pay the bills, the Ford government's fall economic statement doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals...

1h ago

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

2h ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

2h ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

4h ago

Top Stories

An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget
An investment bank but nothing for cash-strapped Ontarians in mini-budget

Despite a growing number of Ontarians struggling to pay the bills, the Ford government's fall economic statement doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals...

1h ago

Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP
Child luring suspects brought candy, toys to meet officers posing as children: OPP

They were allegedly trying to lure children for sex with baseball cards, candy and toys. Instead, undercover OPP officers posing as children online lured them into handcuffs. Ten people are facing a...

2h ago

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing...

2h ago

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

3h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

19h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

20h ago

2:21
Chow launches public budget consultations
Chow launches public budget consultations

Toronto's mayor won't say how much property taxes may increase in 2024. Chow suggests residents "roll up their sleeves" and take part in the process first. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

1:24
Toronto has a new musical in town that will have you head over feet.
Toronto has a new musical in town that will have you head over feet.

Stella Acquisto talks to the cast of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill.

20h ago

More Videos